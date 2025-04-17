Malaysia's Diplomatic Mission: Bridging Trade Gaps with the U.S.
Malaysia's trade minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, is set to travel to the U.S. to discuss tariffs with U.S. officials. Although not negotiating a formal trade deal, the visit aims to highlight Malaysia's role in the supply chain, particularly in semiconductors and electronics, and correct misconceptions about high tariffs.
Malaysia's trade minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, is heading to the United States for crucial talks regarding U.S. tariffs on Malaysian products, according to the state media agency Bernama. Scheduled for April 24, the visit seeks to address concerns over recently imposed duties and Malaysia's strategic role in the supply chain.
While not a negotiation trip, Tengku Zafrul aims to stress the significance of Malaysia's participation in the semiconductor and electronics sectors. He emphasized Malaysia's potential to support rather than threaten U.S. industries, striving for a collaborative approach amid fears of reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration.
The visit will also carry ASEAN's perspective, including insights from recent ASEAN economic discussions. Despite facing a 24% duty, Malaysia remains committed to diplomatic solutions, opting against retaliatory tariffs and expressing a desire to correct misunderstandings about ASEAN's trade practices toward U.S. goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Revitalizes Fleet with Heavy Refresh Amid Supply Chain Hurdles
US Sanctions Target Yemen's Houthi Supply Chains
Semiconductors Spared: Navigating the US-India Tariff Turmoil
Apple's Shares Plunge Amid US Tariffs on Asian Supply Chains
Strengthening Economic Ties: China and ASEAN Forge Ahead