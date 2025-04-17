Italy's Defense Budget Strategy Faces NATO Expectations

Italy will meet NATO's 2% of GDP target for defense spending this year, according to Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who addressed a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Despite projecting a defense budget of only 1.49% of GDP for 2024—one of NATO's lowest—Italy is facing pressure from the U.S. to increase its expenditure. Giorgetti acknowledged the necessity for higher spending in coming years.

To achieve the 2% goal, Italy plans to adjust its accounting criteria to include civilian technologies and soldiers' pensions as part of defense spending. Though the EU allows for a temporary increase in GDP spending without penalty, Italy, dealing with high debt, opts not to utilize this provision for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)