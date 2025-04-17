Left Menu

Russia's Supreme Court Suspends Taliban Ban

Russia's supreme court has temporarily suspended the ban on the Taliban, following a request from the prosecutor general. This decision allows the possibility of removing the Taliban from Russia's list of terrorist organizations, potentially signaling a shift in diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:08 IST
Russia's Supreme Court Suspends Taliban Ban
  • Russia

Russia's supreme court has taken a significant step by suspending the ban on the Taliban, as confirmed by the RIA news agency. This decision follows an appeal from the prosecutor general to reconsider the status of the group.

The suspension could potentially lead to the Taliban being removed from Russia's official list of terrorist organizations. This organization has been governing Afghanistan since its takeover in 2021.

The court's move is likely to influence diplomatic interactions and may indicate a shift in Russia's approach towards Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

