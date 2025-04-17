Left Menu

ED Charges into Political Storm: Gandhi Family Faces Money-Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet alleging money-laundering against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, seeking confiscation of Rs 661 crore in assets. The charges relate to the takeover of Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian. Both leaders deny wrongdoing, while the BJP calls for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST
ED Charges into Political Storm: Gandhi Family Faces Money-Laundering Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in the Associated Journals Limited-Young Indian-National Herald money-laundering case, seeking the confiscation of assets worth Rs 661 crore. The chargesheet names Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging their involvement in illicit activities concerning company assets.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are identified as primary accused in the chargesheet, alongside five others. The ED's submissions follow statements recorded in 2022, in which both leaders denied any misconduct, asserting that the takeover was non-commercial. The court is set to decide whether to acknowledge the charges on April 25.

The Congress has criticized the chargesheet, describing it as a diversion tactic by a desperate government. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP maintains that the Gandhi family's involvement in corruption must be exposed by the Modi administration, which claims an honest governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025