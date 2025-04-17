ED Charges into Political Storm: Gandhi Family Faces Money-Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in the Associated Journals Limited-Young Indian-National Herald money-laundering case, seeking the confiscation of assets worth Rs 661 crore. The chargesheet names Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging their involvement in illicit activities concerning company assets.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are identified as primary accused in the chargesheet, alongside five others. The ED's submissions follow statements recorded in 2022, in which both leaders denied any misconduct, asserting that the takeover was non-commercial. The court is set to decide whether to acknowledge the charges on April 25.

The Congress has criticized the chargesheet, describing it as a diversion tactic by a desperate government. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP maintains that the Gandhi family's involvement in corruption must be exposed by the Modi administration, which claims an honest governance approach.

