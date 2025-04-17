PM Modi Meets Dawoodi Bohra Delegation, Highlights Waqf Reform & Inclusivity

In a significant outreach emphasizing inclusion and minority welfare, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with a distinguished delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. The meeting marked a heartfelt exchange of gratitude, commitment, and shared vision for a developed and inclusive India.

A Diverse and Influential Delegation

The delegation included a cross-section of the Dawoodi Bohra community — prominent business leaders, professionals, doctors, educators, and social workers — all of whom have played key roles in nation-building within their respective fields. Their presence reflected not only the diversity and dynamism of the Bohra community but also its commitment to India’s progress.

Praise for the Waqf Amendment Act

A major theme of the interaction was the Waqf Amendment Act, a landmark reform initiated by the Modi government. The community members conveyed their deep appreciation to the Prime Minister for addressing a long-standing issue that had affected many in the community. They recounted the challenges faced by individuals whose properties had been wrongfully claimed under the Waqf system and described the emotional and financial hardships they had endured over the years.

Members of the delegation expressed that the amendment has brought justice and relief, especially to those in vulnerable positions, such as widows and elderly individuals. They praised the legislation for protecting their rights and ensuring fairer governance around Waqf-related matters.

Community’s Historical Ties with the Prime Minister

The delegation highlighted the Dawoodi Bohra community’s historical and enduring bond with Prime Minister Modi, going back to his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. They expressed admiration for his deep understanding of their values and contributions, and lauded his commitment to empowering not only the broader minority communities but also the "minority within minorities."

“In you, we see a leader who respects our identity and enables us to flourish,” one of the senior delegates remarked, emphasizing the community’s appreciation for the spirit of inclusivity under Modi’s leadership.

Commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047

Looking ahead, the delegation pledged their full support towards the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. They endorsed his people-centric approach to development and said they are ready to contribute in every way possible — through business, education, social outreach, and innovation — to help India achieve its long-term developmental goals.

They also commended flagship initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the government’s robust support for MSMEs, which have greatly benefited small and medium-sized businesses within their community. Special mention was made of women-centric schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, which they said have led to tangible empowerment among Bohra women.

PM Modi’s Reflections

In his address to the delegation, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the challenges and intricacies involved in reforming the Waqf Act. He acknowledged that many people, especially women — including widows and single mothers — had suffered due to loopholes in the previous framework. He emphasized that correcting this injustice was a moral and legal imperative.

The Prime Minister recalled his personal connection with the community and praised their long-standing tradition of social welfare, education, and inter-community harmony. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, in shaping the Waqf Amendment Act. “When we began the work on this Act, one of the first people I consulted was Syedna Saheb. His insights and detailed feedback helped guide the process,” Modi said.

A Model of Harmony and Progress

The meeting underscored the importance of inclusive policymaking and engagement with all sections of society. It also reaffirmed the government’s stance on ensuring that legal frameworks protect the rights of every citizen, regardless of faith, and create opportunities for progress.

With both the Prime Minister and the Dawoodi Bohra community reaffirming their shared commitment to social justice, national development, and harmony, the interaction stood as a model of how dialogue and cooperation can lead to meaningful reform.

As India marches towards 2047 — a century since independence — such collaborations between government and community are key to building a nation that is not just developed but also deeply united.