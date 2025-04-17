Left Menu

Congress Slams 'Morally Vacuous' Waqf Amendment Act

The Congress party strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it not only legally flawed but also morally vacuous. They argue that the Act represents a fundamental attack on minority rights under the guise of reform. The Supreme Court's observations have reignited debate surrounding this contentious legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:01 IST
On Thursday, the Congress party launched a scathing critique of the Waqf Amendment Act, describing it as both 'legally flawed' and 'morally vacuous.' The party claims the legislation undermines the Constitution's spirit by attacking minority rights under the pretenses of reform.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi highlighted the Supreme Court's recent scrutiny of the Act, which he argues mirrors the very concerns raised by the opposition. Singhvi contends the Act is not about reform but rather a strategic effort to seize control of religious institutions.

The contentious legislation has ignited fresh political debate, with Congress pledging to oppose it in and out of the courts. The party emphasized the necessity of defending constitutional values against what they perceive as a coordinated assault on minority autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

