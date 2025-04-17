Empowering Tribals: Nautor Land Allotment Initiative in Himachal Pradesh
The Himachal Pradesh government plans to allot Nautor land to tribal communities in border regions. This move aims to curb migration, enhance local economies, and strengthen border security. The state minister, Jagat Singh Negi, highlights the need for suspending the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate these land allocations.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant steps to allocate Nautor land to tribal communities engaged in farming in the state's border areas. State Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized that this initiative could prevent migration and provide a boost to the local economy, ultimately strengthening border security.
The Nautor land, earmarked for distribution to eligible tribal people, comprises unused lands outside town areas and not within protected forests. Allocation is contingent upon the governor suspending the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) to allow use of forest lands, a process underway with input sought from the governor's office.
Negi highlighted the strategic importance of these allocations, especially given the proximity of China's border. Previous suspensions of the FCA were undertaken, and the proposal is pending the governor's approval, aiming to empower border communities and augment state security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Border Security Relaxation for Energy Park
Israel's Firm Stance on Syrian Border Security
Maintaining Stability: Mizoram's Approach to India-Myanmar Border Security
Senate Showdown: Tax Cuts, Defense, and Border Security in Focus
Jammu & Kashmir's Call for Vigilance: Village Defence Guards' Role in Border Security