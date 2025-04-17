Left Menu

Empowering Tribals: Nautor Land Allotment Initiative in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to allot Nautor land to tribal communities in border regions. This move aims to curb migration, enhance local economies, and strengthen border security. The state minister, Jagat Singh Negi, highlights the need for suspending the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate these land allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant steps to allocate Nautor land to tribal communities engaged in farming in the state's border areas. State Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized that this initiative could prevent migration and provide a boost to the local economy, ultimately strengthening border security.

The Nautor land, earmarked for distribution to eligible tribal people, comprises unused lands outside town areas and not within protected forests. Allocation is contingent upon the governor suspending the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) to allow use of forest lands, a process underway with input sought from the governor's office.

Negi highlighted the strategic importance of these allocations, especially given the proximity of China's border. Previous suspensions of the FCA were undertaken, and the proposal is pending the governor's approval, aiming to empower border communities and augment state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

