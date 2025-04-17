Empowering Tribals: Nautor Land Allotment Initiative in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant steps to allocate Nautor land to tribal communities engaged in farming in the state's border areas. State Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized that this initiative could prevent migration and provide a boost to the local economy, ultimately strengthening border security.

The Nautor land, earmarked for distribution to eligible tribal people, comprises unused lands outside town areas and not within protected forests. Allocation is contingent upon the governor suspending the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) to allow use of forest lands, a process underway with input sought from the governor's office.

Negi highlighted the strategic importance of these allocations, especially given the proximity of China's border. Previous suspensions of the FCA were undertaken, and the proposal is pending the governor's approval, aiming to empower border communities and augment state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)