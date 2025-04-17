Left Menu

India Pursues Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi from Belgium

India collaborates with Belgium to extradite Mehul Choksi, accused in a massive Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud involving Punjab National Bank. Recently arrested in Antwerp, Choksi faces charges along with his nephew Nirav Modi. Modi contests extradition from the UK, where he remains in jail.

India is intensifying efforts to extradite fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, working closely with Belgium after his arrest in Antwerp. His arrest follows a formal request from the Indian government.

Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is implicated in a high-profile Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case involving Punjab National Bank. Choksi remains a key figure in what has been deemed one of India's biggest financial scandals.

Despite multiple attempts to extradite him, Modi fights his extradition from a UK jail, where he has been repeatedly denied bail. Meanwhile, India's investigative agencies have launched considerable legal action, including multiple chargesheets and prosecution complaints against Choksi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

