West Bengal Erupts: Murshidabad's Unrest Sparks High-Level Visits

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose plans to visit the violence-hit Murshidabad, despite CM Mamata Banerjee's plea to delay. His visit aligns with a planned visit by the National Women’s Commission. Tensions arose from protests over the Waqf Act, with ongoing efforts for peace and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has announced plans to visit Murshidabad, the epicenter of recent unrest, despite pleas from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to delay his trip. The governor aims to assess the situation firsthand, ensuring an objective evaluation of the conflict-ridden district.

Governor Bose's visit coincides with that of the National Women's Commission, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, both set against a backdrop of court petitions regarding the presence of central forces and a proposed investigation by the NIA. The state outlined incidents of intense violence, including attacks on police during Waqf Act protests.

Efforts are underway to restore peace and rehabilitate the displaced, as CM Banerjee urges caution in external interventions. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues investigations, with recent arrests linked to riot-incited murders, striving to bring normalcy back to the most affected areas.

