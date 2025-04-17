Dhankhar Highlights Supreme Court's Role During Emergency

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has scrutinized the Supreme Court's actions concerning the basic structure doctrine during India's Emergency period.

Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar referred to retired Justice Rohinton Nariman's recent comments on the doctrine, noting how the Supreme Court dismantled its supposed impregnability.

He highlighted that the court overruled nine high court judgments and insisted on the importance of maintaining access to the judiciary, even during a state of emergency.

