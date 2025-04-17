Dhankhar Highlights Supreme Court's Role During Emergency
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the Supreme Court's handling of the basic structure doctrine during the Emergency, emphasizing how its supposed impregnability was challenged. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, he referenced comments by former Justice Rohinton Nariman, discussing the court's decisions that reversed high court judgments and affirmed fundamental rights.
Updated: 17-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:53 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has scrutinized the Supreme Court's actions concerning the basic structure doctrine during India's Emergency period.
Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar referred to retired Justice Rohinton Nariman's recent comments on the doctrine, noting how the Supreme Court dismantled its supposed impregnability.
He highlighted that the court overruled nine high court judgments and insisted on the importance of maintaining access to the judiciary, even during a state of emergency.
