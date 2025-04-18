Left Menu

Hamas Seeks Comprehensive Deal Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas rejects interim deals, proposing a comprehensive negotiation to end the Gaza war in exchange for Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The stance is unlikely to be accepted by Israel, which maintains military operations aiming for hostages' release and Gaza's demilitarization. The conflict escalates with continued casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:42 IST
Hamas Seeks Comprehensive Deal Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating conflict, Hamas has firmly rejected interim truce offers, pushing for comprehensive negotiations to end hostilities in Gaza in exchange for Israeli hostages. This proposal, laid out by Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas's Gaza chief, includes releasing Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has been accused by Hamas of using temporary agreements to further a political agenda focused on perpetuating conflict. The Israeli military strategy reportedly aims not just at hostage retrieval but also at the demilitarization of Gaza, a condition Hamas refuses.

Egyptian-mediated ceasefire talks have yet to yield results, with both sides stalemated over terms. Despite partial successes, like the previous hostage releases during January's ceasefire, the chances of an agreement remain slim amid ongoing violence and political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025