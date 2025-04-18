Hamas Seeks Comprehensive Deal Amid Gaza Conflict
Hamas rejects interim deals, proposing a comprehensive negotiation to end the Gaza war in exchange for Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The stance is unlikely to be accepted by Israel, which maintains military operations aiming for hostages' release and Gaza's demilitarization. The conflict escalates with continued casualties.
In an escalating conflict, Hamas has firmly rejected interim truce offers, pushing for comprehensive negotiations to end hostilities in Gaza in exchange for Israeli hostages. This proposal, laid out by Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas's Gaza chief, includes releasing Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has been accused by Hamas of using temporary agreements to further a political agenda focused on perpetuating conflict. The Israeli military strategy reportedly aims not just at hostage retrieval but also at the demilitarization of Gaza, a condition Hamas refuses.
Egyptian-mediated ceasefire talks have yet to yield results, with both sides stalemated over terms. Despite partial successes, like the previous hostage releases during January's ceasefire, the chances of an agreement remain slim amid ongoing violence and political discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
