Hate Crime Charges Filed in DePaul University Attack

A suspect has been charged with a hate crime for attacking two Jewish students at DePaul University, highlighting rising antisemitic violence amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. One attacker, Adam Erkan, has been apprehended, while another remains at large. The incident underscores broader social tensions inflamed by international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:03 IST
A suspect has been charged with a hate crime following a November attack on two Jewish students demonstrating in support of Israel at Chicago's DePaul University. The attack, carried out by two masked men, left the students with minor injuries. One victim was a former member of the Israel Defense Forces.

The Chicago Police Department and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office reported the arrest and charging of Adam Erkan, 20, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He faces two counts of a hate crime and two counts of aggravated battery. Authorities are still searching for his alleged accomplice.

This incident highlights a concerning rise in antisemitic violence in the U.S., as rights advocates link the escalation to the Israel-Gaza conflict. In a related case, a jury convicted a man in Illinois for a hate-motivated murder of a Palestinian American boy and an attack on his mother last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

