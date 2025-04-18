Left Menu

Myanmar's Ceasefire Signals Hope Amidst Turmoil

Myanmar's junta and an opposition group plan to extend a ceasefire to facilitate aid after a deadly earthquake. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, leading the ASEAN effort, announced the successful discussions with both parties. The ceasefire aims to protect humanitarian initiatives despite ongoing military actions.

Updated: 18-04-2025 10:11 IST
Myanmar's military leadership and a prominent opposition faction have hinted at prolonging a ceasefire to encourage aid initiatives following a recent catastrophic earthquake. This development was shared by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday.

Ibrahim, also the ASEAN chair, disclosed outcomes from his discussions with Myanmar's junta leader and the head of its shadow government in an infrequent diplomatic push. "There will be a ceasefire and no unnecessary provocations, because otherwise, the whole humanitarian exercise would fail," he stated to reporters in Bangkok.

Despite the decision to halt hostilities temporarily, military actions persist in certain regions as observers indicate, challenging Anwar's assertion of successful dialogues. This complex situation highlights ASEAN's efforts to mediate in Myanmar while prioritizing humanitarian missions.

