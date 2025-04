In a firm rebuttal, China's foreign ministry labeled as "groundless" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's accusations that Beijing supplied weapons to Russia.

Despite its economic alliance with Moscow, China vehemently maintains its stance of neutrality and denies any contribution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This dismissal comes after Zelenskiy accused China of arming Russia and manufacturing weapons on Russian soil.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated that China opposes such unfounded allegations and stresses its role in encouraging peace negotiations, further noting Ukraine's acknowledgment of Western-made components in Russian military equipment.

