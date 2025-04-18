Tragic Clash Over Love Affair Results in Brutal Murder
A man in Kota, Rajasthan, was brutally killed after attempting to end his sister-in-law's alleged affair with a neighbor. The confrontation led to his murder by the accused neighbor and an accomplice. Police are actively searching for the suspects as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Doliya village, Kota, where a 25-year-old man was brutally murdered while trying to intervene in a romantic affair involving his sister-in-law. The victim, Bhanwarlal Bheel, was allegedly attacked by Hemraj Bheel, his neighbor, with the assistance of Bablu Bheel.
According to the police, Bhanwarlal, who resided with his sister-in-law, attempted to bring an end to her affair with the neighbor. The relationship had reportedly been ongoing for two to three years. A confrontation escalated into violence when Bhanwarlal confronted Hemraj.
The Circle Inspector at Ranpur police station, Ramvilas Meena, stated that a scuffle broke out, leading to Bhanwarlal's murder. The accused fled the scene, and an FIR has been lodged. Authorities are actively pursuing Hemraj and Bablu, while the victim's body was handed over to his family post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Kota
- Rajasthan
- affair
- violence
- police
- investigation
- victim
- crime
- absconding
ALSO READ
Sudan: Sexual violence used as weapon of terror against women and girls
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds
Missing Delhi Man Found Dead in UP: Murder Investigation Underway
Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled