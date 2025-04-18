Tragic Clash Over Love Affair Results in Brutal Murder

A shocking incident unfolded in Doliya village, Kota, where a 25-year-old man was brutally murdered while trying to intervene in a romantic affair involving his sister-in-law. The victim, Bhanwarlal Bheel, was allegedly attacked by Hemraj Bheel, his neighbor, with the assistance of Bablu Bheel.

According to the police, Bhanwarlal, who resided with his sister-in-law, attempted to bring an end to her affair with the neighbor. The relationship had reportedly been ongoing for two to three years. A confrontation escalated into violence when Bhanwarlal confronted Hemraj.

The Circle Inspector at Ranpur police station, Ramvilas Meena, stated that a scuffle broke out, leading to Bhanwarlal's murder. The accused fled the scene, and an FIR has been lodged. Authorities are actively pursuing Hemraj and Bablu, while the victim's body was handed over to his family post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)