Tragic End: Man Out on Bail Ends Life with Paper Cutter After Confrontation

Anand Sharma, a man out on bail in a murder case, ended his life by slitting his throat with a paper cutter. The incident occurred on Friday after Sharma was confronted by locals for allegedly teasing a woman sanitation worker.

The confrontation escalated when the woman's husband challenged Sharma, prompting a crowd to gather, resulting in Sharma being beaten. Sharma then pulled a paper cutter from his pocket, ending his life in a tragic turn of events.

Originally from Alwar district, Sharma was recently released from judicial custody in Delhi. The police have launched an investigation, sending the body for autopsy to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)