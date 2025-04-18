Betrayal and Murder: The Chilling Case of a Staged Suicide

A chilling tale of betrayal and murder has surfaced in Bareilly, where a woman and her lover have been accused of killing her husband. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Rekha, and her partner, Pintu, allegedly took drastic measures to stage the murder as a suicide.

The incident unfolded on April 13, when Kehr Singh was found hanging in a locked room. Initial suspicions pointed towards suicide, but a post-mortem revealed death by strangulation, prompting further investigation by the police. Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Mukesh Chandra Mishra, stated that the autopsy confirmed strangulation despite the misleading circumstances.

A key piece of the puzzle is the victim's viscera, which has been preserved for forensic testing due to suspicions of poisoning. Investigators are working to unravel the truth, while a murder case has been lodged against Rekha and Pintu, following accusations of a jointly executed, premeditated crime by Singh's brother. The probe continues as authorities await crucial forensic findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)