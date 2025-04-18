Left Menu

Betrayal and Murder: The Chilling Case of a Staged Suicide

A 25-year-old woman, Rekha, and her partner, Pintu, have been arrested for allegedly murdering Rekha's husband by poisoning and strangling him. Initially staged as a suicide, the truth emerged through a post-mortem. Police are investigating and awaiting forensic confirmation. Victim's brother accuses the duo of premeditated murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:16 IST
Betrayal and Murder: The Chilling Case of a Staged Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling tale of betrayal and murder has surfaced in Bareilly, where a woman and her lover have been accused of killing her husband. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Rekha, and her partner, Pintu, allegedly took drastic measures to stage the murder as a suicide.

The incident unfolded on April 13, when Kehr Singh was found hanging in a locked room. Initial suspicions pointed towards suicide, but a post-mortem revealed death by strangulation, prompting further investigation by the police. Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Mukesh Chandra Mishra, stated that the autopsy confirmed strangulation despite the misleading circumstances.

A key piece of the puzzle is the victim's viscera, which has been preserved for forensic testing due to suspicions of poisoning. Investigators are working to unravel the truth, while a murder case has been lodged against Rekha and Pintu, following accusations of a jointly executed, premeditated crime by Singh's brother. The probe continues as authorities await crucial forensic findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025