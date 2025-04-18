Left Menu

Police Nab 'Mobile Menace' in Maharashtra: Thief Busted with Stolen Phones

A man involved in multiple mobile theft cases in Maharashtra's Latur district has been arrested. Police recovered 16 stolen phones worth over Rs 2.80 lakh from him. The accused, Mahadev Sanmukhrao, was detained through technical analysis after a string of thefts were reported in the district.

  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly responsible for a series of mobile thefts in Maharashtra's Latur district has been arrested. Police officials report recovering 16 stolen phones valued at over Rs 2.80 lakh from the suspect.

Reports of mobile phone thefts from homes and stores in the district prompted authorities to establish a specialized team to investigate the crimes. Through detailed technical analysis, the team uncovered that the suspect was attempting to sell the stolen devices.

On April 16, law enforcement successfully detained the accused, Mahadev Sanmukhrao, in the Babhalgaon Chowk area. He was found in possession of 16 stolen mobile phones, each taken from different locations, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

