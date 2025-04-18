Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments Announced

In a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre has appointed senior IAS officers Arvind Shrivastava and Samir Kumar Sinha as Revenue and Civil Aviation Secretaries, respectively. This move comes as part of a top-level changeover impacting multiple key government roles.

Arvind Shrivastava, hailing from the 1994 Karnataka IAS batch and previously serving as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will lead the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. His counterpart, Samir Kumar Sinha, will replace Vumlunmang Vualnam in the Civil Aviation role.

The reshuffle, endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), also sees several other top IAS officers taking vital positions. This strategic realignment precedes the Civil Services Day, bringing fresh leadership to crucial sectors like Culture, Sports, Labour, and Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)