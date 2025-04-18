Left Menu

Mob Attack on Ahmadi Place of Worship Highlights Sectarian Tensions

A deadly mob attack on the Ahmadi minority's place of worship in Karachi left one man dead. The mob targeted a workshop owner in a sectarian hate incident. Police efforts to control the crowd continue as Ahmadis in Pakistan face ongoing violence and discrimination under controversial laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:55 IST
In a disturbing incident of sectarian violence, a mob attacked a place of worship of Pakistan's Ahmadi minority in Karachi on Friday, resulting in the death of a 47-year-old workshop owner. Fears for those trapped inside remain high.

Karachi police swiftly responded as tensions escalated, attempting to control the mob of 100 to 200 people reportedly armed with bricks and sticks. One death was confirmed by Mohammad Safdar, superintendent of police for the Saddar neighbourhood, as law enforcement strives to restore order.

The Ahmadis, labeled heretical by some orthodox religious sects, face systemic violence and legal challenges in Pakistan, exacerbated by prohibitions against identifying as Muslims. The attack underscores burgeoning sectarian strife and discrimination against minorities in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

