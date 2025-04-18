Strategic Waters Stirring Tensions: India Halts Sri Lanka-Pakistan Naval Exercise

Plans for a joint naval exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Trincomalee have been shelved. This decision followed concerns raised by New Delhi, emphasizing the strategic importance of the northeastern Sri Lankan coast for India's security interests in the Indian Ocean region.

While the exercises were part of routine military engagements, the growing maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China's PLA Navy contributed to India's apprehensions. In recent years, New Delhi has intensified its strategic ties and has been supporting Sri Lanka's development of Trincomalee as an energy hub.

Highlighting these efforts was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, resulting in agreements that included a significant defence pact, marking a new phase in India-Sri Lanka relations. In addition to enhancing military cooperation, India is also focusing on expanding its influence, countering China's strategic maneuvers throughout the region.

