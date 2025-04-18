Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: FSU Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

A 20-year-old opened fire at Florida State University, killing two men and wounding at least six others. The shooter, identified as Phoenix Ikner, used his mother's former service weapon. Students and staff are mourning, with memorials appearing on campus and a vigil planned. The motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 20-year-old has caused heartbreak at Florida State University by opening fire and killing two, leaving at least six others wounded. The campus community is reeling from the tragedy, with candles and flowers appearing as they try to process the traumatic event that led to panic and fear.

Authorities identified the gunman as Phoenix Ikner, a student and the son of a sheriff's deputy, who used his mother's former service weapon in the assault. The motive remains under investigation as students and staff attend vigils to honor those affected.

Emergency services responded quickly, managing to subdue the shooter, who is now hospitalized. The university has canceled classes and events as the investigation continues and the institution's leadership extends support to a grieving community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

