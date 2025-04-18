Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Captives

Russia and Ukraine are set for a new prisoner swap, exchanging nearly 500 prisoners and 46 injured soldiers, mediated by the UAE. Each side will release 246 prisoners, continuing a pattern of swaps since the 2022 invasion, with UAE's 13th successful mediation exchanging a total of 3,233 captives.

Historic Prisoner Swap: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Captives
Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a new prisoner exchange, involving nearly 500 prisoners and 46 injured soldiers, with mediation by the United Arab Emirates set for Saturday, according to a reliable source.

This operation will see each side releasing 246 prisoners, continuing the ongoing practice of exchanges since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The UAE has mediated 13 successful swaps to date.

The Russian defense ministry has yet to comment on the exchange, which brings the total number of captives exchanged through UAE involvement to 3,233.

