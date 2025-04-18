Burqa Liquor Bust: A Tale of Smuggling in Bihar

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Bihar's Katihar district arrested two women for allegedly smuggling liquor under burqas, officials announced on Friday.

According to Inspector Shubash Kumar Singh of the Prohibition Excise & Registration Department, the women, who are not of the Muslim faith, were caught carrying a large quantity of liquor bottles near Maniya railway station on Thursday, following key intelligence inputs.

In a related crackdown, two more individuals were apprehended after illegal liquor was discovered at their residences in the Durgapur Laliyahi area. The incidents underscore the challenges of implementing the state's alcohol prohibition, which has been in place since April 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)