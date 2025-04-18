Left Menu

Burqa Liquor Bust: A Tale of Smuggling in Bihar

Two women were caught smuggling liquor under burqas in Bihar's Katihar district. They were intercepted near Maniya railway station based on intelligence inputs. This incident highlights ongoing challenges in the state's enforcement of a 2016 alcohol ban. A separate raid in Durgapur Laliyahi also resulted in arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:32 IST
Burqa Liquor Bust: A Tale of Smuggling in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Bihar's Katihar district arrested two women for allegedly smuggling liquor under burqas, officials announced on Friday.

According to Inspector Shubash Kumar Singh of the Prohibition Excise & Registration Department, the women, who are not of the Muslim faith, were caught carrying a large quantity of liquor bottles near Maniya railway station on Thursday, following key intelligence inputs.

In a related crackdown, two more individuals were apprehended after illegal liquor was discovered at their residences in the Durgapur Laliyahi area. The incidents underscore the challenges of implementing the state's alcohol prohibition, which has been in place since April 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025