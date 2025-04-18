Massive Protest in Karnataka Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025
The Muslim community in Karnataka organized a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, voicing concerns over the erosion of Waqf institutions' autonomy and community rights. The demonstrators, led by the Karnataka State Ulema Coordination Committee, highlighted political agendas and the amended Act's impact on religious endowments.
In a significant show of dissent, over one lakh individuals of the Muslim community gathered in Karnataka to protest the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Organized by the Karnataka State Ulema Coordination Committee, the protest decried provisions of the law that threaten the autonomy of Waqf institutions and the community's rights.
Committee President Sheikullah Taqwa Ustad claimed that the changes signify an effort to undermine Muslim community foundations. Former Karnataka Waqf Board Secretary, Shafi Saeedi, alleged the amendment aligns with a political agenda, expressing hope for a Supreme Court decision siding with their stand.
The protest, a major demonstration of unity, raised concerns about the classification and control of Waqf properties, the composition of the Waqf Board, and called for peaceful resistance. The community leaders reaffirmed their trust in democratic institutions to uphold their constitutional and religious rights.
