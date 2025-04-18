Left Menu

Bihar Tragedy: Love, Betrayal, and Murder

A man in Bihar's Kaimur district was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh to murder Bhoga Bind, amidst accusations of extramarital relationships and public disputes. Bhoga's son, Rajesh Bind, filed the complaint leading to the arrest and recovery of weapons. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhabhua | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:14 IST
A shocking murder case unfolded in Bihar's Kaimur district as a man was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh to eliminate Bhoga Bind, 50. Police caught the accused, Munna Pandey, after Bhoga's son, Rajesh Bind, lodged a complaint.

Pradeep Kumar, the Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer, revealed that Pandey admitted to paying Rs 50,000 to assassins. The crime, motivated by an extramarital affair and public altercations with Bhoga, occurred on April 15.

During the arrest, a pistol and ammunition were recovered. Despite media speculation, the police have found no evidence implicating the deceased's wife in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to capture the hired killers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

