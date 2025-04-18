Bihar Tragedy: Love, Betrayal, and Murder

A shocking murder case unfolded in Bihar's Kaimur district as a man was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh to eliminate Bhoga Bind, 50. Police caught the accused, Munna Pandey, after Bhoga's son, Rajesh Bind, lodged a complaint.

Pradeep Kumar, the Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer, revealed that Pandey admitted to paying Rs 50,000 to assassins. The crime, motivated by an extramarital affair and public altercations with Bhoga, occurred on April 15.

During the arrest, a pistol and ammunition were recovered. Despite media speculation, the police have found no evidence implicating the deceased's wife in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to capture the hired killers.

(With inputs from agencies.)