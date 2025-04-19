Left Menu

Judge Boasberg Denies ACLU's Emergency Deportation Block

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied a request by the ACLU to prevent the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan gang suspects under the Alien Enemies Act, following a hearing on Friday. This ruling highlights the ongoing legal battles over immigration policies in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:06 IST
Judge Boasberg Denies ACLU's Emergency Deportation Block
Judge

In a significant legal ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg declined the American Civil Liberties Union's emergency request to halt the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan nationals suspected of gang involvement.

The decision was handed down during a crucial court hearing aimed at challenging the use of the Alien Enemies Act as the legal basis for these deportations.

This development underscores the complex and contentious nature of immigration law debates in the United States, as advocates continue to battle over policy applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025