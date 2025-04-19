Judge Boasberg Denies ACLU's Emergency Deportation Block

In a significant legal ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg declined the American Civil Liberties Union's emergency request to halt the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan nationals suspected of gang involvement.

The decision was handed down during a crucial court hearing aimed at challenging the use of the Alien Enemies Act as the legal basis for these deportations.

This development underscores the complex and contentious nature of immigration law debates in the United States, as advocates continue to battle over policy applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)