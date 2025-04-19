Judge Boasberg Denies ACLU's Emergency Deportation Block
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied a request by the ACLU to prevent the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan gang suspects under the Alien Enemies Act, following a hearing on Friday. This ruling highlights the ongoing legal battles over immigration policies in the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:06 IST
In a significant legal ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg declined the American Civil Liberties Union's emergency request to halt the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan nationals suspected of gang involvement.
The decision was handed down during a crucial court hearing aimed at challenging the use of the Alien Enemies Act as the legal basis for these deportations.
This development underscores the complex and contentious nature of immigration law debates in the United States, as advocates continue to battle over policy applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brown University to see federal funding halted by Trump administration, White House official says, reports AP.
Trump Administration's Crackdown on Ivy League Grants
Deal-Making in the Legal Arena: Willkie Farr Strikes Accord with Trump Administration
Spain Sees Spike in Venezuelan Crude Imports Amid Sanctions Deadline
Tariffs and Turmoil: Fed's Dilemma Amid Trump Administration's Economic Impact