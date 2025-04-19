Left Menu

Shocking Allegations: Workers Tortured in Ice Cream Factory

Two workers in Korba district were allegedly tortured by their employer over theft suspicions. The workers, who were hired from Rajasthan, suffered brutalities including electric shocks. A viral video shows the abuse, prompting a 'zero' FIR filing and police investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, two workers from an ice cream factory in Korba district have reportedly endured severe torture at the hands of their employer over suspicions of theft.

The victims, Abhishek and Vinod Bhambi, originally from Rajasthan, claimed they were brutally beaten, had their nails pulled out, and were given electric shocks by factory owner Chhotu Gurjar and associate Mukesh Sharma.

A viral video depicting the abuse has surfaced, leading to a 'zero' FIR filed in Rajasthan, now forwarded to Korba police for further investigation. Despite the damning evidence, no arrests have been made to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

