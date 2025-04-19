Left Menu

Cracking Down on the Chain-Snatching Menace in Mumbai

Two individuals, Jaffar Yusuf Jaffri and Sandeep Girishchandra Prasad, were arrested in connection with several chain-snatching cases in Mumbai. They are linked to the 'Irani' gang and have been involved in multiple crimes across the region. Gold ornaments, motorcycles, and mobile phones were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:22 IST
Cracking Down on the Chain-Snatching Menace in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been apprehended in relation to a series of chain-snatching incidents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as confirmed by a senior official from the Thane police.

Residents of Ambivali, Jaffar Yusuf Jaffri, also known as Chavan, aged 26, and Sandeep Girishchandra Prasad, 20, are reportedly part of the notorious 'Irani' gang. They have faced charges across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai, according to Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam.

They were captured by a team from Vartak Nagar police station after snatching a chain from a 56-year-old woman on March 12 in Yashodhan Nagar and escaping on a motorcycle. The authorities have recovered gold ornaments valued at Rs 3.90 lakh, two motorcycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh, and mobile phones worth Rs 15,000. Senior inspector Rajkumar Wakchoure reported that their arrests have resolved seven cases, with both admitting to involvement in eight additional offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025