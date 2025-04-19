Cracking Down on the Chain-Snatching Menace in Mumbai

Two individuals have been apprehended in relation to a series of chain-snatching incidents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as confirmed by a senior official from the Thane police.

Residents of Ambivali, Jaffar Yusuf Jaffri, also known as Chavan, aged 26, and Sandeep Girishchandra Prasad, 20, are reportedly part of the notorious 'Irani' gang. They have faced charges across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai, according to Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam.

They were captured by a team from Vartak Nagar police station after snatching a chain from a 56-year-old woman on March 12 in Yashodhan Nagar and escaping on a motorcycle. The authorities have recovered gold ornaments valued at Rs 3.90 lakh, two motorcycles worth Rs 1.20 lakh, and mobile phones worth Rs 15,000. Senior inspector Rajkumar Wakchoure reported that their arrests have resolved seven cases, with both admitting to involvement in eight additional offenses.

