Debating the Caste Census: A Scientific Stand or Unscientific Controversy?

Karnataka's caste census stirs debate as Home Minister Parameshwara defends it amidst opposition criticism. A cabinet decision looms on its implementation. Communities like Vokkaligas and Veershaiva Lingayats label it 'unscientific,' demanding a new survey, while Dalit and OBC advocates support it, citing a spent budget of ₹160 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has defended the state's caste census amid mounting criticism from several societal sectors that label it 'unscientific.' The state cabinet is poised to make a decision on the matter. Parameshwara asserted the survey's scientific approach and detailed data acquisition.

The recent survey, however, faced resistance, particularly from powerful communities such as the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva Lingayats. They argue the census provides outdated data and demands its rejection for a fresh survey. Despite this, Dalit and OBC leaders seek government transparency on findings where ₹160 crores was invested.

Controversies also emerged around incidents at examination halls, where cultural traditions were reportedly challenged. The Home Minister condemned these actions, dismissing any guideline mandates behind such incidents and emphasizing respect for personal beliefs during examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

