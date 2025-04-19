Debating the Caste Census: A Scientific Stand or Unscientific Controversy?

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has defended the state's caste census amid mounting criticism from several societal sectors that label it 'unscientific.' The state cabinet is poised to make a decision on the matter. Parameshwara asserted the survey's scientific approach and detailed data acquisition.

The recent survey, however, faced resistance, particularly from powerful communities such as the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva Lingayats. They argue the census provides outdated data and demands its rejection for a fresh survey. Despite this, Dalit and OBC leaders seek government transparency on findings where ₹160 crores was invested.

Controversies also emerged around incidents at examination halls, where cultural traditions were reportedly challenged. The Home Minister condemned these actions, dismissing any guideline mandates behind such incidents and emphasizing respect for personal beliefs during examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)