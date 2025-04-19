Putin Announces Unilateral Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, directing Russian forces to halt hostilities from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday through the end of Sunday. This decision is aimed at honoring the Easter holiday on humanitarian grounds.

Putin conveyed the ceasefire orders to his military chief, Valery Gerasimov, during a Kremlin meeting. He expressed hope that Ukraine would mirror Russia's truce, while also emphasizing that Russian troops should be prepared to counter any potential breaches or provocations.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that ceasefire instructions had been disseminated to all commanders involved in the operation. The ceasefire is contingent upon mutual respect from Ukraine, as stated by the ministry, signifying a cautious move towards temporary peace amid ongoing tensions.

