Congress Accuses BJP of Undermining Supreme Court Authority

The Congress alleged that the BJP is intentionally undermining the Supreme Court, advising the ruling party to avoid creating laws that conflict with the Constitution's fundamental principles. The criticism comes as key BJP figures express contentious views against the judiciary, highlighting ongoing legal and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:56 IST
The Congress has criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of weakening the Supreme Court. The opposition party asserts that the BJP is enacting laws that challenge the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that individuals in constitutional positions, including ministers and BJP MPs, are targeting the Supreme Court in an attempt to undermine its authority.

The ongoing legal disputes, such as those concerning electoral bonds and the Waqf law, have brought the judiciary under increased scrutiny, with Congress emphasizing the need for judicial independence.

