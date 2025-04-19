Congress Fights Back: Political Vendetta or Legal Battle?

On Saturday, the Congress party vehemently criticized the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, dismissing it as a 'lie-sheet' and asserting that the issue is not legal but political. The party's leadership, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, are named as part of an alleged money laundering plot, which the party denies.

The Congress has accused the BJP of using the chargesheet as a tool of political vendetta, aiming to shift focus from pressing socio-economic issues. In response, Congress plans nationwide rallies and press conferences from April 21 to 24 to counteract the narrative and build public support.

In a strategic move, Congress aims to empower District Congress Committees to enhance local political influence and fundraising, reflecting its belief in decentralization. Amidst accusations of constitutional manipulation and alleged misuse of the ED, Congress remains resolute in its campaign against BJP tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)