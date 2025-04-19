Left Menu

Congress Fights Back: Political Vendetta or Legal Battle?

The Congress party condemns the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, labeling it a 'lie-sheet.' The party accuses the BJP of political vendetta and plans to hold rallies and press conferences to counter misinformation. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are named in the chargesheet for alleged money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:04 IST
Congress Fights Back: Political Vendetta or Legal Battle?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Congress party vehemently criticized the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, dismissing it as a 'lie-sheet' and asserting that the issue is not legal but political. The party's leadership, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, are named as part of an alleged money laundering plot, which the party denies.

The Congress has accused the BJP of using the chargesheet as a tool of political vendetta, aiming to shift focus from pressing socio-economic issues. In response, Congress plans nationwide rallies and press conferences from April 21 to 24 to counteract the narrative and build public support.

In a strategic move, Congress aims to empower District Congress Committees to enhance local political influence and fundraising, reflecting its belief in decentralization. Amidst accusations of constitutional manipulation and alleged misuse of the ED, Congress remains resolute in its campaign against BJP tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025