Unrelenting Conflict: Border Battles Rage on Despite Ceasefire Claims
Despite President Putin's East ceasefire proclamation, fighting persists in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, according to Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. He claims the ceasefire didn't apply to these areas, where Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted incursions. Zelenskiy didn't provide evidence, and Reuters couldn't verify the claims.
Fighting continues in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, despite a ceasefire declaration by President Vladimir Putin, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He stated that the Easter ceasefire did not extend to these areas, where skirmishes and Russian strikes persist.
Zelenskiy made these assertions on social media, highlighting ongoing conflict in the regions that have witnessed incursions by Ukrainian forces. The continued hostilities raise questions about the reach and effectiveness of Putin's ceasefire declaration.
No evidence was provided by Zelenskiy to support his claims, and Reuters has been unable to independently verify the report. The situation underlines the fragile nature of ceasefire agreements in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
