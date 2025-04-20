Fighting continues in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, despite a ceasefire declaration by President Vladimir Putin, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He stated that the Easter ceasefire did not extend to these areas, where skirmishes and Russian strikes persist.

Zelenskiy made these assertions on social media, highlighting ongoing conflict in the regions that have witnessed incursions by Ukrainian forces. The continued hostilities raise questions about the reach and effectiveness of Putin's ceasefire declaration.

No evidence was provided by Zelenskiy to support his claims, and Reuters has been unable to independently verify the report. The situation underlines the fragile nature of ceasefire agreements in conflict zones.

