Braided Injustice: The Dowry Drama Unfolding in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a man was arrested for allegedly cutting off his wife's braid at a beauty parlour. The incident was reported by the woman’s father who accused his daughter's in-laws of dowry harassment. Authorities are exploring both the dowry-related angle and personal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident from Uttar Pradesh, a local man was detained under allegations of severing his wife's braid in a startling beauty parlour scuffle, according to police reports.

The case came to prominence after the woman's father, Radhakrishna, submitted a formal complaint accusing her husband, Rampratap, of persistent dowry harassment since their nuptials about a year ago. The complaints alleged demands for material goods including a refrigerator and a cooler.

While the accuser claims the braid-cutting incident stems from dowry demands, other narratives suggest that Rampratap was dissatisfied with his wife's parlour visit to get her eyebrows done. Ongoing investigations, as noted by Circle Officer Ravi Prakash, aim to uncover the tangled truths behind this altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

