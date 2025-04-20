Trapped in a Minefield: The Silent Battle for Survival in Syria

Suleiman Khalil, a 21-year-old Syrian, faced a harrowing brush with death while picking olives in a war-torn area. Four months ago, Khalil and his friends stumbled upon a deadly land mine while in an orchard, leaving Khalil gravely injured. Despite his wounds, Khalil crawled for help, fearing abandonment.

The explosive remnants of Syria's civil war, although the conflict officially ended with Bashar Assad's fall in December, continue to claim lives and leave many in perilous conditions. Human Rights Watch reports that since the Assad regime's collapse, 249 people, including 60 children, have been killed by mines and explosive remnants.

Syria's contaminated regions, especially in former battlegrounds like rural Idlib, harbor tens of thousands of hidden mines. Clearing these areas remains an arduous task, with demining experts risking their lives daily. As Khalil dreams of mobility with a prosthetic limb, he symbolizes the ongoing struggle faced by countless Syrians.

