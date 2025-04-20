Prime Accused Arrested in Murshidabad Double Murder Case

The West Bengal Police announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the double murder of a father and son in Murshidabad district. Ziaul Sheikh was captured in Chopra, marking the fourth arrest in relation to the crime.

Police allege that Sheikh orchestrated the attack, resulting in the deaths of Haragobindo Das and son Chandan Das on April 12. Officers cited evidence from mobile phone tower data and CCTV footage to place Sheikh at the crime scene.

This recent arrest adds to the ongoing investigation, which has so far led to 276 arrests linked to widespread violence in Murshidabad. The violence is connected to recent protests over changes to the Waqf Act, a senior officer informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)