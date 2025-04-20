Left Menu

State Autonomy: A Historical Standpoint

The focus on state autonomy has deep historical roots in Tamil Nadu politics, initially championed by C N Annadurai and furthered by M Karunanidhi. Recently, M K Stalin announced a panel to explore autonomy measures. Karunanidhi's 1974 resolution on state autonomy underlines a long-standing demand for federalism reforms.

In a significant political move, Chief Minister M K Stalin recently announced a panel led by retired Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph to explore measures for enhancing state autonomy. This initiative echoes the efforts of his late father, M Karunanidhi, who ardently advocated for autonomy half a century ago.

The demand for state autonomy has been a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's political history, prominently championed by the DMK's founding leader, C N Annadurai. Karunanidhi, inspired by Annadurai, initiated a resolution on April 16, 1974, advocating for the delegation of more powers to states while maintaining national integrity.

The Rajamannar Committee's report on Centre-State relations, received in 1971, forms the basis of Tamil Nadu's advocacy for constitutional amendments favoring federalism. The conversation around state autonomy continues to resonate in the political landscape, highlighting ongoing aspirations for balanced provincial governance.

