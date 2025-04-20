Ceasefire Violations: Tensions Rise in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry claimed Ukraine violated the Easter ceasefire more than a thousand times, with over 444 shots fired at Russian positions and 900 drone attacks. Unverified reports also suggest Russian control of Novomikhailivka. Reuters could not confirm these claims.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defense ministry has accused Ukraine of violating the Easter ceasefire, reportedly declared by President Vladimir Putin, over a thousand times. According to Russian news agencies, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian positions 444 times, and conducted more than 900 drone attacks.
These battlefield reports remain unverified by external sources, such as Reuters. The alleged violations have further complicated the fragile situation in the region.
In addition to these accusations, the ministry announced that the Russian military had seized control of Novomikhailivka in eastern Ukraine prior to the ceasefire declaration. This claim was reported by the RIA news agency, though it too has not been independently verified.
