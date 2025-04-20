Russia's defense ministry has accused Ukraine of violating the Easter ceasefire, reportedly declared by President Vladimir Putin, over a thousand times. According to Russian news agencies, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian positions 444 times, and conducted more than 900 drone attacks.

These battlefield reports remain unverified by external sources, such as Reuters. The alleged violations have further complicated the fragile situation in the region.

In addition to these accusations, the ministry announced that the Russian military had seized control of Novomikhailivka in eastern Ukraine prior to the ceasefire declaration. This claim was reported by the RIA news agency, though it too has not been independently verified.

