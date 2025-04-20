Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Party Demands Return to Hindu State Amidst Mass Protests

Hundreds of supporters of a pro-monarchy party staged a protest near the high-security zone housing Nepal's parliament and the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday, demanding the return of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state.

Around 1,500 members of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) gathered with placards, chanting slogans like 'Down with the Republican system,' 'We want the monarchy back,' and 'Establish Nepal as a Hindu state.' The protest was led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, senior leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana, and former Inspector General of Police Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan.

Police deployed thousands of riot officers in sensitive areas, and several leaders were arrested as they attempted to enter restricted zones. Despite the tension, the protest remained peaceful, and the RPP called an emergency meeting following the demonstration, vowing to continue their movement.

