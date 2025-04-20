Left Menu

Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Party Demands Return to Hindu State Amidst Mass Protests

Hundreds of pro-monarchy supporters in Nepal, aligned with the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), protested on Sunday demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and recognition of Nepal as a Hindu state. Despite arrests and police warnings, protesters remained peaceful. The RPP plans further demonstrations to press their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:35 IST
Nepal's Pro-Monarchy Party Demands Return to Hindu State Amidst Mass Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Hundreds of supporters of a pro-monarchy party staged a protest near the high-security zone housing Nepal's parliament and the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday, demanding the return of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state.

Around 1,500 members of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) gathered with placards, chanting slogans like 'Down with the Republican system,' 'We want the monarchy back,' and 'Establish Nepal as a Hindu state.' The protest was led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, senior leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana, and former Inspector General of Police Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan.

Police deployed thousands of riot officers in sensitive areas, and several leaders were arrested as they attempted to enter restricted zones. Despite the tension, the protest remained peaceful, and the RPP called an emergency meeting following the demonstration, vowing to continue their movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025