Government Dialogue Sparked by Indus River Canal Dispute in Sindh

The Sindh and Pakistan governments have begun talks to resolve the contentious canals project involving the Indus River. The project has caused unrest in Sindh due to fears of water diversion to southern Punjab. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leads the opposition and is advocating for equitable water distribution.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government has entered talks with the Sindh authorities to resolve a heated dispute over new canal construction from the Indus River, as confirmed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key figure in both the Sindh governance and the central coalition, stands firmly against the canal project, citing concerns over water scarcity in Sindh if resources are diverted to the Cholistan project in southern Punjab.

Minister Memon revealed that discussions have commenced with Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to the Prime Minister, signaling a national attempt to settle the conflict. The dispute has led to nationwide protests and criticism of Punjab's water diversion practices, fuelling a demand for adherence to the 1991 Water Accord.

