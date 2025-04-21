Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Cattle Slaughter Suspects in Uttar Pradesh

Four men involved in cattle slaughter were arrested after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh. Two suspects sustained injuries, and two firearms and slaughter tools were seized. Authorities are also investigating local meat shop owners connected to the operation. Legal action under cow slaughter laws is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:26 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Cattle Slaughter Suspects in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter, four men accused of cattle slaughter were apprehended by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects engaged in a gunfight with police on the Syohara-Nurpur road, leading to the injury of two suspects who were later arrested, along with their accomplices.

The operation unearthed illegal meat trade links, prompting further investigations into local businesses involved. Legal proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act have been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025