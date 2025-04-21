Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Cattle Slaughter Suspects in Uttar Pradesh
Four men involved in cattle slaughter were arrested after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh. Two suspects sustained injuries, and two firearms and slaughter tools were seized. Authorities are also investigating local meat shop owners connected to the operation. Legal action under cow slaughter laws is underway.
In a dramatic encounter, four men accused of cattle slaughter were apprehended by authorities in Uttar Pradesh.
The suspects engaged in a gunfight with police on the Syohara-Nurpur road, leading to the injury of two suspects who were later arrested, along with their accomplices.
The operation unearthed illegal meat trade links, prompting further investigations into local businesses involved. Legal proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act have been initiated.
