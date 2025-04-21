Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Verification in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence Plea

The Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of a plea seeking investigation into West Bengal violence following the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Justices advised petitioner Shashank Shekhar Jha to verify claims before refiling. Violence in Murshidabad during protests left several dead, prompting central forces deployment by Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST
Supreme Court Urges Verification in West Bengal Waqf Act Violence Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has granted permission for the withdrawal of a petition requesting a court-monitored investigation into the recent violence in West Bengal related to the newly-amended Waqf Act.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Koiswar Singh allowed advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha to withdraw his petition but advised him to conduct proper verification of his claims before resubmitting.

The Calcutta High Court has since ordered the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad district, a hotspot of recent communal violence, to maintain peace and order after several fatalities and mass displacement during protests earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

