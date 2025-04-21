Dr. Mangi Lal Jat Appointed ICAR DG and DARE Secretary, Begins 3-Year Term

Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, a globally acclaimed Agronomist and authority on sustainable agriculture, has officially taken charge as the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The prestigious appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) last week, will see Dr. Jat lead India’s top agricultural research body for a tenure of three years.

This strategic leadership transition marks a defining moment for Indian agriculture, as the nation gears up to tackle escalating challenges such as climate change, land degradation, declining soil fertility, and the need for enhanced productivity without compromising environmental integrity.

A Career Rooted in Innovation and Sustainability

Dr. Jat brings over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge agronomy, climate-resilient agriculture, and sustainable intensification strategies that have benefitted smallholder farmers in both Asia and Africa. Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Director General (Research) and Director of the Global Research Program at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad, where he led major research initiatives focused on dryland agriculture, soil health, and climate-smart technologies.

An alumnus of the prestigious ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, Dr. Jat holds a Ph.D. in Agronomy, with specialization in soil moisture conservation in rain-fed pearl millet, a key food crop for India’s arid and semi-arid regions. His doctoral work laid the foundation for several scalable models of water-efficient farming and precision soil management in resource-constrained environments.

Global Recognition and Scholarly Contributions

Dr. Jat's academic and research credentials are exceptional. He has authored and co-authored over 350 peer-reviewed scientific papers, book chapters, and policy briefs, many of which are cited as seminal contributions in the field of conservation agriculture and sustainable farming systems. His work has shaped global policy and practice, and he is widely recognized for developing frameworks to enhance food system resilience under climate stress.

He has held senior scientific and advisory roles at several international agricultural research institutes, including the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI). Notably, Dr. Jat has collaborated extensively with multilateral organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA).

Leadership at the Nexus of Research and Policy

Dr. Jat's appointment is expected to bring a transformative shift in ICAR’s mission and operations. As a leader who combines scientific excellence with strategic vision, he is poised to align ICAR’s research agenda with the priorities of India’s National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the G20 Agriculture Working Group directives—several of which were influenced by India’s recent G20 presidency.

His expertise will be instrumental in advancing precision farming, regenerative agriculture, agri-digital ecosystems, and agri-startup incubation, all while ensuring that farmer welfare remains central to research and innovation efforts. With India’s agricultural sector facing increasing pressures from market volatility, extreme weather, and land-use changes, Dr. Jat’s leadership arrives at a crucial juncture.

Awards and Honors

Dr. Jat is a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and has received numerous awards for his scientific contributions. Among his most notable accolades is the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award, one of ICAR’s highest honors, recognizing excellence in agricultural research and development.

A Vision for the Future

In his new dual role, Dr. Jat is expected to guide ICAR in modernizing its research infrastructure, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, and strengthening partnerships with national and international institutions. He has consistently emphasized the importance of farmer-centric innovation, data-driven decision-making, and capacity building for young agricultural scientists and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion of his appointment, Dr. Jat stated, “India stands at a pivotal moment in its agricultural journey. We must build systems that are not only productive and profitable but also sustainable and equitable. My focus will be on translating science into solutions for our farmers and creating resilient agricultural ecosystems that feed the nation while protecting the planet.”

As India marches toward becoming a global leader in climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture, the leadership of Dr. Mangi Lal Jat offers renewed hope for the transformation of the country’s food systems. His legacy is already one of innovation, and now, as he takes the helm of ICAR and DARE, that legacy promises to shape the future of Indian agriculture.