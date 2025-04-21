Land Dispute Erupts in Violence: 12 Arrested in Greater Noida Clash
A violent clash erupted between two brothers over a property in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals. No injuries were reported despite gunfire. An ongoing court lawsuit and further police investigation are underway to resolve the property dispute.
A violent altercation between two groups in Greater Noida has resulted in the arrest of twelve individuals, according to local authorities.
The conflict stemmed from a property dispute over a 300 bigha land parcel. Neeraj Sharma, owning 77%, and his brother Bharat Sharma, possessing 18%, clashed over the asset. The remaining 5% is owned by Kushal Rathi, as explained by Vipin Kumar, the Incharge at Knowledge Park Police Station.
The confrontation escalated when both parties brought armed men, leading to an exchange of gunfire on Sunday night, though no injuries were reported. An FIR has been filed against 20 named and 60 unnamed individuals, and police investigations are ongoing. The property dispute is also under judicial review at the Gautam Buddha Nagar civil court.
