Left Menu

Land Dispute Erupts in Violence: 12 Arrested in Greater Noida Clash

A violent clash erupted between two brothers over a property in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals. No injuries were reported despite gunfire. An ongoing court lawsuit and further police investigation are underway to resolve the property dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:22 IST
Land Dispute Erupts in Violence: 12 Arrested in Greater Noida Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation between two groups in Greater Noida has resulted in the arrest of twelve individuals, according to local authorities.

The conflict stemmed from a property dispute over a 300 bigha land parcel. Neeraj Sharma, owning 77%, and his brother Bharat Sharma, possessing 18%, clashed over the asset. The remaining 5% is owned by Kushal Rathi, as explained by Vipin Kumar, the Incharge at Knowledge Park Police Station.

The confrontation escalated when both parties brought armed men, leading to an exchange of gunfire on Sunday night, though no injuries were reported. An FIR has been filed against 20 named and 60 unnamed individuals, and police investigations are ongoing. The property dispute is also under judicial review at the Gautam Buddha Nagar civil court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025