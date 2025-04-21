Rajnath Singh Highlights Mental & Spiritual Strength for Modern-Day Soldiers

In a powerful message resonating with the need for holistic soldier development, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of integrating mental stability and spiritual empowerment alongside traditional combat skills in India’s defence forces. He was speaking at a special event held at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

The event marked the launch of a significant mental wellness initiative aimed at bolstering the inner resilience of India’s soldiers amid the changing dynamics of modern warfare. Addressing the gathering, Shri Rajnath Singh noted that the battlefields of today are no longer confined to land, sea, and air. “Now-a-days, wars are being fought on cyber, space, information, and psychological fronts,” he said. “A nation can be defended not just by weapons, but also by strong personalities, enlightened consciousness, and self-awareness.”

A Holistic Approach to Soldier Wellness

The Raksha Mantri emphasized that while physical strength remains the bedrock of a soldier’s capacity, mental and emotional well-being are just as essential, especially in prolonged, stressful, and uncertain conditions. “Our soldiers operate in extreme and testing environments. What sustains them is an energy that arises from a strong inner self,” he said.

He praised the Brahma Kumaris’ commitment to supporting the armed forces through their holistic wellness programs. “The campaign to strengthen the mental health of soldiers is a commendable initiative. It is timely, and it aligns perfectly with the demands of the current global geopolitical climate,” he added.

Spiritual Empowerment as a Strategic Asset

At the heart of the initiative is the campaign titled “Self-Empowerment – Through Inner Awakening,” which focuses on enhancing the spiritual and emotional fortitude of security personnel. Shri Rajnath Singh described this theme as “extremely relevant in today’s times,” calling it a vital strategy in nurturing soldiers who are mentally alert, emotionally balanced, and spiritually strong.

“Self-transformation is the seed, and national transformation is its fruit,” he declared, adding that meditation, yoga, positive thinking, and self-dialogue are powerful tools for self-mastery. “In an era marked by global uncertainty, India has the potential to show the world that inner peace and national security can go hand-in-hand.”

Collaboration for Mental Wellness

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (under the Ministry of Defence) and the Security Services Wing (SSW) of the Brahma Kumaris’ Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation. The MoU aims to assist Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries in achieving better mental health and reducing their dependence on medications through spiritual and meditative practices.

The collaboration will involve residential retreats, field-level interventions, online sessions, and specially curated programs for various divisions within the armed forces. It is part of a broader strategy to integrate alternative wellness methods into the conventional military healthcare system.

Preserving India's Cultural Legacy

Shri Rajnath Singh concluded his speech by reiterating the significance of spirituality and yoga, which he said are deeply embedded in India’s cultural and philosophical traditions. “These are not just practices but profound methods to deal with stress, anxiety, and emotional upheaval. A mentally strong and spiritually grounded soldier becomes a lighthouse for the nation—ready to face any storm with courage,” he said.

He also acknowledged the consistent efforts of the Brahma Kumaris Security Service Wing in empowering India’s security forces and recognized the role of spiritual organizations in nation-building.

Looking Ahead

As India navigates an increasingly volatile global landscape, the Government’s renewed focus on soldier well-being—through both physical training and inner transformation—reflects a forward-looking vision. This partnership with the Brahma Kumaris could pave the way for a new paradigm in national defense—one that blends strength with serenity, and discipline with deep inner peace.