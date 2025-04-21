Left Menu

Democrats Urge Action on Abrego Garcia's Deported Plight

Four Democratic lawmakers have travelled to El Salvador to highlight the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported by the Trump administration despite a Supreme Court ruling for his return. The administration claims they can't intervene, sparking concerns about due process and democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:44 IST
Democrats Urge Action on Abrego Garcia's Deported Plight
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to spotlight a contentious deportation, four Democratic lawmakers have embarked on a fact-finding mission to El Salvador. Their focus: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported by the Trump administration, despite a Supreme Court ruling mandating his return to the U.S.

Lawmakers Yassamin Ansari, Maxine Dexter, Maxwell Frost, and Robert Garcia are scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding Garcia's deportation. The administration asserts it lacks power to reverse the deportation, a stance under judicial scrutiny for defying court orders.

This diplomatic endeavor by members of Congress underscores mounting worries about due process erosion and its implications for American democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

