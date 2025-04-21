Democrats Urge Action on Abrego Garcia's Deported Plight

In a bid to spotlight a contentious deportation, four Democratic lawmakers have embarked on a fact-finding mission to El Salvador. Their focus: Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported by the Trump administration, despite a Supreme Court ruling mandating his return to the U.S.

Lawmakers Yassamin Ansari, Maxine Dexter, Maxwell Frost, and Robert Garcia are scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding Garcia's deportation. The administration asserts it lacks power to reverse the deportation, a stance under judicial scrutiny for defying court orders.

This diplomatic endeavor by members of Congress underscores mounting worries about due process erosion and its implications for American democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)