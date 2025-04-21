China and Indonesia Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

In a move to reinforce economic ties, China has expressed a willingness to increase imports of Indonesian products. This was announced during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indonesian counterpart, emphasizing their commitment to economic globalization and free trade.

Both countries are positioning themselves as defenders of the multilateral trading system, striving to promote international fairness. Indonesia's foreign minister highlighted the importance of partnerships with both China and the United States in navigating the complexities of global trade negotiations.

Recent diplomatic efforts include a delegation of Indonesian officials visiting Washington, aiming to boost U.S. imports to avoid impending tariffs. Discussions with U.S. representatives focused on finalizing agreements within 60 days to stave off trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)