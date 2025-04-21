Left Menu

China and Indonesia Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

China and Indonesia are bolstering their economic relationship, with China expressing its willingness to import more Indonesian goods. Both nations aim to support economic globalization and free trade, focusing on enhancing mutual trust and safeguarding the multilateral trading system against global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:23 IST
In a move to reinforce economic ties, China has expressed a willingness to increase imports of Indonesian products. This was announced during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indonesian counterpart, emphasizing their commitment to economic globalization and free trade.

Both countries are positioning themselves as defenders of the multilateral trading system, striving to promote international fairness. Indonesia's foreign minister highlighted the importance of partnerships with both China and the United States in navigating the complexities of global trade negotiations.

Recent diplomatic efforts include a delegation of Indonesian officials visiting Washington, aiming to boost U.S. imports to avoid impending tariffs. Discussions with U.S. representatives focused on finalizing agreements within 60 days to stave off trade conflicts.

