High Court Grants Bail Amid Money Laundering Charges

The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and his brother, Mohamed Saleem, against their money laundering charges. The decision accounts for prolonged detention and legal rights, imposing strict conditions to ensure their compliance during the pending trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has taken a significant legal step by granting conditional bail to Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary, and his brother Mohamed Saleem. The two were arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate over a substantial money laundering case. On hearing the case, Justice Sunder Mohan decided to release the duo on bail, considering the violation of their legal rights due to extended incarceration.

Sadiq was initially taken into custody by the ED on June 26, 2024, while at Tihar Jail for a separate NCB case concerning narcotics smuggling. Justice Mohan's decision was influenced by Article 21 of the Constitution, which upholds the right to life and personal liberty, concluding that their continued detention pending trial would be excessive. Conditions of the bail included securing a bond and surrendering their passports.

Furthermore, the trial court imposed strict conditions to ensure that the accused remain compliant, prohibiting any contact with witnesses and requiring regular court appearances. The case involves multiple accused and an array of witnesses and documentation, indicating a complex trial not likely to be resolved quickly. The court emphasized that any attempts by the petitioners to abscond or influence witnesses could result in immediate bail cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

