Tragic Demise: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash Allegedly Murdered

In a shocking incident, former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Pallavi, and daughter, Kriti. The 68-year-old former top cop was given a state funeral in Bengaluru on Monday with full honors.

His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites at the Wilson Garden Cremation Ground, attended by relatives and friends who came to pay their final respects. A moving gun salute preceded his cremation, a gesture befitting his stature and service in the state police force.

Speaking to the media post-cremation, Kartikesh expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation, saying, "I lodged a complaint and have full faith in the police. The investigation needs to run its course." Om Prakash hailed from Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's in Geology. He was appointed DGP of Karnataka on March 1, 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)